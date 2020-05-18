Ieq Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 192,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon Yoder bought 2,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross Jay Kari bought 5,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,870.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

