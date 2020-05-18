Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Shares of OKE opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

