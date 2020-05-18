Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.