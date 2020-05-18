Ieq Capital LLC Buys 516,418 Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 435.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,418 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQMS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.17. Aqua Metals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. Research analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

