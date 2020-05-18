Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

