Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

ETSY stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,018 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,303 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

