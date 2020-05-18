Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,715 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,883,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 712,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 306,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,171,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 230,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.86. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683 in the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

