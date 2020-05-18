IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

IBKC stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

