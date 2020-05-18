Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 73,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

