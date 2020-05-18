Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Earning Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $555.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

