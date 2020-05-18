HSBC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

HSBC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

DWHHF opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

