HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HSBC by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after acquiring an additional 356,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

