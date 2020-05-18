HSBC Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €29.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.24 ($42.13).

Covestro stock opened at €29.56 ($34.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

