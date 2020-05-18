HSBC Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €21.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

DRI stock opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.51. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 52 week high of €32.88 ($38.23). The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

