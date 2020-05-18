Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.56

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 41565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $637,860.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,149.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

