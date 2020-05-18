Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.90

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 17726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,066 shares of company stock valued at $16,790,639. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,955,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 234,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

