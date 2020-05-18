Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 222,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 234,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

