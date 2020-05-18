Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

FIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.14. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

