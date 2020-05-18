Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $265.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $247.36 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 89325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.33.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

