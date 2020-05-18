Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to $60.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

