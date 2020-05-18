Hochtief (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €85.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOT. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($131.20).

Shares of Hochtief stock opened at €69.60 ($80.93) on Thursday. Hochtief has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($203.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.87.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

