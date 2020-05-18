Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Hiscox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Investec raised Hiscox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $751.28.

Hiscox stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

