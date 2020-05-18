Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on HKMPF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

