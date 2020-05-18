HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HF Foods Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $162.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 128.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 60,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 193.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

