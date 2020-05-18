Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after acquiring an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 170,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,988. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.