Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HGDPF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday.

Get Helgeland Sparebank alerts:

About Helgeland Sparebank

Helgeland Sparebank provides various banking and financial services in Norway. The company operates in two segments, The Retail Market and The Corporate Market. It offers savings, allocation, and investment and insurance products, as well as leasing and collateral services. The company also rents real estate properties.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Helgeland Sparebank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helgeland Sparebank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.