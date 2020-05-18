Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $30,945,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Heico by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Heico by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.09.

NYSE:HEI opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

