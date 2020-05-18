Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HQY. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of HQY opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

