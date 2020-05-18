Head-To-Head Survey: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & Lianluo Smart (NYSE:MOXC)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -12.02% 48.48% Switch 1.27% 3.10% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 27.21 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Switch $462.31 million 9.36 $8.92 million $0.15 119.60

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lianluo Smart and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 1 5 1 3.00

Switch has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Switch beats Lianluo Smart on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

