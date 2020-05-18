Head to Head Review: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VRT)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -79.72% -79.41% -51.39% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -574.08% -4.07%

This table compares Neonode and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 6.26 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 229.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Neonode has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neonode and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neonode presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 66.96%. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Neonode.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Neonode on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

