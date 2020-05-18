Head-To-Head Analysis: AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) versus Brookfield Renewable Partners (OTCMKTS:BEP)

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.88 $10.00 million ($0.19) -251.89

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 4 7 0 2.64

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $53.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 4.68% 0.85% 0.41%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

