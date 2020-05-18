HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $98.74 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

