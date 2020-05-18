Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,179 shares of company stock valued at $277,157 in the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

