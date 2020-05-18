Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,649 ($21.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,454.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,670.91. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

