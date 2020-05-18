Hamel Associates Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The company has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

