Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €16.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.35).

ETR:HHFA opened at €13.46 ($15.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.19. The company has a market cap of $979.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

