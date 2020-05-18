Guggenheim Trims Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price to $23.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 14,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $424.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 58,192 shares of company stock worth $1,028,775 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 68.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,605 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

