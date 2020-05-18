Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.29.

GH opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 21,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $2,022,890.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,053.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,658 shares of company stock valued at $55,477,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

