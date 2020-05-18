GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GSI Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $242,983.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,800 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 191.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSI Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.