Gs Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

