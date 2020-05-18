Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

