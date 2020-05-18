GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) PT Raised to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

