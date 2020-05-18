Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Sells $925,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GO stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,968,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

