Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 235 ($3.09).

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNC. HSBC lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 214.29 ($2.82).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

LON GNC opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Thursday. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.10. The firm has a market cap of $666.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.51.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30), for a total value of £1,757,000 ($2,311,233.89). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £472,500 ($621,546.96).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.