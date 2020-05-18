Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $35.09 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $568.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

