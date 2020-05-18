Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) vs. SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Critical Review

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SJM and Grasim Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Grasim Industries 5.60% 7.54% 2.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SJM and Grasim Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $5.37 billion 1.11 $251.90 million N/A N/A Grasim Industries $10.48 billion 0.88 $253.38 million N/A N/A

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Volatility & Risk

SJM has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grasim Industries beats SJM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,700 gaming tables and 2,400 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment engages in the hotel business; and provision of catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, and human resources and project management, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells viscose staple fiber, chemicals, cement, and textiles in India and internationally. The company operates through Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications; and wood pulp. The company also offers cement products comprising grey cement; white cement for floorings and exterior wall finishes under the Birla White brand name; ready mix concrete; and putty for wall finishing and various architectural applications. In addition, it provides chemical products, such as rayon grade caustic soda; stable bleaching powder used in water purification, sanitation, and as a bleaching agent; poly aluminum chloride used in water treatment, paper sizing, and effluent treatment; and chloro sulphonic acid used in vinyl sulphate, the raw material for dyes and intermediates, saccharin, drugs, and pharmaceuticals, as well as chlorine/hydrochloric acid and chlorinated paraffin wax products. Further, the company provides textile products that include fabrics, synthetic yarns, and worsted dyed yarn spun, as well as branded suitings under the Grasim and Graviera brand names. It sells its textile products through a retail network of exclusive showrooms, as well as through wholesalers and multi-brand outlets. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Nagda, India.

