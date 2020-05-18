Golem (GNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.99 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, BigONE and Cobinhood. Golem has a market cap of $44.33 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.96 or 0.02060596 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00170473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Coinbe, DragonEX, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, OOOBTC, Tidex, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Bitbns, ABCC, Cobinhood, BitMart, Huobi, Livecoin, Ethfinex, BigONE, OKEx, YoBit, GOPAX, Binance, Iquant, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Poloniex, Braziliex, Liqui and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

