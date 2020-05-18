Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.06 ($17.51).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.32 ($15.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.96. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 52 week high of €17.16 ($19.95).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

