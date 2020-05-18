Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $70.17.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

