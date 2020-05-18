Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €51.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.09 ($48.94).

Shares of BNP opened at €26.54 ($30.86) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.01.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

